OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bailey early Saturday morning, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call for service involving a man in the early morning hours of Saturday, said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

During the encounter, shots were fired and the man died at the scene.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office did not say whether the man was armed or not.

Law enforcement is still on the scene and the State Bureau of Investigations has been asked to investigate the incident.

"A citizen of our community has lost his life, a family is mourning, and our law enforcement agency is deeply saddened as a result of what has happened. Please join us as our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragic incident," said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingman shotman killedNash CountyBailey
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
I-Team: Most RPD officers involved in shootings have less than 10 years experience
Apex man upset after police bullet is fired into his apartment
Restaurant donates 1/2 of proceeds to Officer Ainsworth
More officer involved shooting
Top Stories
Triangle sheriffs respond to increase ICE enforcement
Woman says Virginia Lt. Gov. raped her while they were Duke students
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
New charges against Raleigh millionaire accused in murder-for-hire plot
Haagen-Dazs: Boozy ice cream is coming your way
Joy Behar, 'The View' host, under fire for use of blackface
Documentary examining mysterious death of teen wins award at Sundance Film Festival
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Show More
Fayetteville woman seeks prom dresses for Native American students in need
Fayetteville police officer saves woman suffering from overdose
Cirque du Soleil to Valentine's Day with goats, things to do this weekend
Former NC inmates sue, receive thousands for injuries
Durham County program aims to dismiss traffic ticket fines
More News