Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Nash County

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Bailey early Saturday morning, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to a call for service involving a man in the early morning hours of Saturday, said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.During the encounter, shots were fired and the man died at the scene.The Nash County Sheriff's Office did not say whether the man was armed or not.Law enforcement is still on the scene and the State Bureau of Investigations has been asked to investigate the incident."A citizen of our community has lost his life, a family is mourning, and our law enforcement agency is deeply saddened as a result of what has happened. Please join us as our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected by this tragic incident," said Chief Deputy Brandon Medina.