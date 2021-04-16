Body found by Fayetteville creek identified as man missing since last November

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body found by a Fayetteville creek on Monday morning belonged to a missing man who lived less than a mile from the area.The Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday that Johnny Bearrlt King, 43, of the 5800 block of Aftonshire Drive was found by a creek in a heavily wooded area -- not far from his home address.King was last seen leaving work on Fort Bragg on Nov. 23 before he was reported missing; detectives said at the time there was no reason to believe that he was in danger.Two people kayaking in a creek behind Aftonshire Drive in a thickly forested area discovered King's body and alerted officers.Investigators are still working to determine the manner of King's death.Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-3499 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477.