woman killed

Body found in Goldsboro believed to be that of 38-year-old woman

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A body found near a Goldsboro home last week has been identified as a 38-year-old woman.

Goldsboro police believe the remains to be that of Heather Diane Stewart, 38, of Goldsboro. However, authorities need to confirm the identification with the State Medical Examiner's Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Last Friday, authorities charged Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange with murder in connection with the case.

On the morning of Monday, May 24, Goldsboro officers were called to the 300 block of Bright Street for a report of a deceased person. The officers found the body next to a residence and the Criminal Investigations Division and the Crime Scene Unit initiated an investigation.

Police said Langston came to the police department Friday after his vehicle was seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day. He was subsequently charged in the Bright Street case.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

This investigation is continuing and charges against additional suspects are possible, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countyncarrestmurderhomicide investigationwoman killedbody founddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Fayetteville man charged in death of pregnant woman, unborn child
Guilty verdict in 2018 abduction, killing of Mollie Tibbetts
Suspect blames mystery men for Mollie Tibbetts murder
Mom of pregnant woman killed in Fayetteville calls shooting 'senseless'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake County deputy out of surgery after shooting, suspect charged
Coach K will retire from coaching after next season: Source
LATEST: NC evaluating additional vaccine incentive options
Mom accidentally shoots her 5-year-old while trying to hit dog, police say
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years
NFL pledges to halt 'race-norming,' review Black claims
Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate
Show More
Survey finds many Triangle workers still reluctant to be vaccinated
White House to offer incentive to encourage vaccinations
Major UNC donor emailed concerns to chancellor about Hannah-Jones' tenure
NC middle school students mock murder of George Floyd
Bystanders jump in to help police officer under attack
More TOP STORIES News