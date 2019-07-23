Body of ECU student found off Wrightsville Beach, officials say

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a 21-year-old East Carolina University student was found at Wrightsville Beach two days after the man went missing while swimming.
Ian William Malson, 21, was reported missing after he went swimming with friends on Saturday, according to WWAY.
The US Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday morning and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Pender EMS and NC Wildlife began searching again around 6 a .m. on Monday.
Malson's body was found around 2:30 p.m. Monday at Motts Channel.
