Body of Goldsboro woman found in container identified; suspect arrested

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --Police have charged a man accused of concealing a woman's death and disposing her body in a container near a Goldsboro road.
Officers said the body of 59-year-old Contrena Wooten, of Goldsboro, was found inside a container on the side of East Holly Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.
Authorities have arrested 62-year-old Rocky Ashford, of Goldsboro.
He was charged with concealment, failure to report, and secretly disposing of a body.
Ashford is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.
State Bureau of Investigation agents joined local officers to investigate the death.
Those with information are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.