Body of Goldsboro woman found in container identified; suspect arrested

Police have charged a man accused of hiding a woman's body in a container near a Goldsboro road. (Credit: Goldsboro police)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have charged a man accused of concealing a woman's death and disposing her body in a container near a Goldsboro road.

Officers said the body of 59-year-old Contrena Wooten, of Goldsboro, was found inside a container on the side of East Holly Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Authorities have arrested 62-year-old Rocky Ashford, of Goldsboro.

He was charged with concealment, failure to report, and secretly disposing of a body.

Ashford is being held under a $50,000 secured bond.

State Bureau of Investigation agents joined local officers to investigate the death.

Those with information are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.
