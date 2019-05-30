Body of swimmer who went missing after cliff diving at Eno River Rock Quarry found

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews have located the body of an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing at the Eno River Rock Quarry on Tuesday evening.
After searching for nearly two days, officials found the body of Nicklaus Brown around noon Thursday.
Authorities told ABC11 that a group of teenagers were in the water when Brown went cliff diving. After jumping into the water, Brown never resurfaced.
On Wednesday, the search had turned into a recovery effort.
Officials used an underwater drone to scan the lake, which led them to an "area of interest."
Rangers encourage swimmers to avoid the quarry.
"I strongly recommend you not swim in the quarry," Eno State Park Ranger Jack Singley said. "There's razor sharp rocks. It's an old quarry. There's danger under the water that you cannot see. There's lots of trees that fall into the quarry. And it's been abandoned for 60 years. If you're going to have a good time with your family, this is not the safe way to do it."
Singley said rangers from Jordan Lake, Falls Lake and Umstead State Park helped with the search. He also added that it is illegal to swim in most state parks including this particular area of the quarry.
Brown was on the swim team at Eno River Academy. He just graduated and was set to attend University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall.
"Nick was one of those students who was super personable with everyone," said Lisa Bair, executive director of Eno River Academy. "With being a small graduating class, it was really great to be able to spend time kind of getting able to know them on a more personal level."
