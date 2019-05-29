High school student Nicklaus Brown missing after swimming in Eno River Rock Quarry

#BREAKING search for missing 18 year old last seen going under the water at Eno Rock Quarry now focuses on an “area of interest” detected by an underwater drone. The latest, live at noon on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/6JSfdRT3ml — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) May 29, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rescue crews searched overnight for an 18-year-old who disappeared in the water Tuesday evening at the Eno River Rock Quarry.School officials at Eno River Academy identified that man as Nicklaus Brown.Authorities told ABC11 that a group of teenagers were in the water when Brown went cliff diving and didn't surface.Searches for Brown resumed around 9 a.m. Wednesday.Officials said the search has turned into a recovery effort.The told ABC11 crews are focusing on an "area of interest" which was detected by an underwater drone.Brown was a member of the swim and baseball teams at his school.He was set to attend University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall."I strongly recommend you not swim in the quarry," Eno State Park Ranger Jack Singley said. "There's razor sharp rocks. It's an old quarry. There's danger under the water that you cannot see. There's lots of trees that fall into the quarry. And it's been abandoned for 60 years. If you're going to have a good time with your family, this is not the safe way to do it."Officials said there have been at least three drownings at the quarry since the state park took control more than a decade ago.