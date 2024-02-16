NC State Board of Trustees approves new contract for Athletic Director Boo Corrigan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC State Board of Trustees has approved a new contract for Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan, the university announced Friday.

Corrigan has led the athletics program for the Wolfpack since April 2019. His new contract extends him through June 2029.

"I appreciate Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and the Board of Trustees for their continued trust and support and to our coaches, staff, and student-athletes who work tirelessly every day to strengthen our Pack," said Corrigan.

During Corrigan's tenure, the Wolfpack has posted back-to-back top 20 finishes in the Learfield Directors' Cup, which measures all-sport success. NC State's No. 19 ranking following the 2022-23 athletic year marked the first time the Pack has finished in the top 25 in three consecutive years and was the third-highest final ranking in school history.

"Under Boo's outstanding leadership, NC State Athletics is experiencing new levels of competitive, academic, and financial success," Woodson said. "We are fortunate to have such an experienced and well-respected leader to help us navigate through the ever-changing landscape of college athletics."

During Corrigan's time in Raleigh, NC State has won 16 ACC team championships - three more than any other league school during that time frame. Women's cross country has brought home three consecutive national titles.