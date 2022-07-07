politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

Johnson was accused of lying about a ministerial appointment.
By Guy Davies and Morgan Winsor
LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign Thursday, after more than 40 ministers quit his government and urged him to step down.

Citing sources in the prime minister's Downing Street office, British media outlets as well as The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that Johnson has agreed to resign as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, which would result in his departure as prime minister once the party selects a successor through a leadership election, possibly in the fall.


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

When asked for comment, a Downing Street spokesperson told ABC News that Johnson "will make a statement to the country" on Thursday but did not provide further details.


Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, released a statement Thursday morning, saying: "It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
