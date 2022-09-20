Durham Boy Scout troop's trailer stolen from church parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham Boy Scout troop had its trailer stolen from a church parking lot.

Surveillance video captured a pickup truck pull into the parking lot of Christus Victor Lutheran Church on NC-54 early Wednesday morning. Before the video cuts out, the truck is seen stopping near where Troop 486's trailer is parked.

"It's unfortunate that in this day and age you can't trust anybody. The first part of the scout law is that a scout is trustworthy. It's just sad that someone takes from someone else. We would love to get it back, so if that's possible, please bring it back. But I don't see that happening," Troop 486 Committee Chair David Bailey said.

Bailey, who has been with Troop 486 for seven years, said the trailer had camping and cooking equipment inside, as well as personal items belonging to former scout leaders and volunteers. Bailey estimated the items inside the trailer cost $4,000-5,000 and the trailer itself cost about $3,600.

"Hopefully it doesn't change (the troop's) view of their fellow neighbors, but it's always a life lesson. And you want to be able to move on," Bailey said.

Despite the incident, the troop is planning to move forward with its trip to Kerr Lake this weekend.

"The scouts will bring some of their own personal gear. I know a lot of the adults are pitching in who might have tents or stoves. So we'll make do, and then we'll plan to replace all that stuff, maybe with another fundraiser," Bailey said.

ABC11 reached out to Durham Police Department to learn more about the case. Investigators said they had nothing to share at this time.