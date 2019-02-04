Boyfriend arrested after Harnett County woman found dead in home

Harnett County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened Monday in Lillington.Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before noon about a possible death inside of a house on Johnsontown Road.When they arrived at the residence in the Shawtown community, they found the body of 25-year-old Sequanna W. Monroe inside.Officials said the suspect, 26-year-old Scott Antonio Spencer, is in custody and will be charged with one count of first-degree murder.The suspect and victim were dating and both lived at the same home, according to authoritiesDeputies are looking for Spencer's vehicle, which is a blue, four-door, 2003 Nissan Maxima. They believe the suspect took the car from their home either last night or early this morning after the assault.Police said the registration is likely fictitious and no plate information is available.