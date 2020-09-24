protest

Small group gathers at CCB Plaza in Durham in wake of Breonna Taylor decision

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small group gathered in the heart of downtown Durham on Wednesday night in response to a grand jury's decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was fatally shot by Kentucky police in her home.

A Twitter group, DurhamBurn, released a flyer shortly after the decision against fired officer Brett Hankinson. The flyer reads in part, "JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR | NO GOOD COPS - NO BAD PROTESTORS - NO MEGAPHONES"


Hankinson was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' home during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

RELATED: Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case | What is wanton endangerment?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams explains the wanton endangerment charges Brank Hankison faces in connection with the killing of Breonna Taylor.



Since the decision, supporters across the nation have taken to both the streets and social media expressing their discontent with the indictment.

Earlier this month, a protest was held in Durham in response to a case of mistaken-identity that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydurhamprotestfatal shootingpolice shootingshootingrace in americapolice
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PROTEST
Louisville officer shot, but unclear if tied to protests
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
A timeline of events related to the death of Breonna Taylor
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts just 1 of the officers in Breonna Taylor case
Beloved Apex coach and teacher Kevin Todd dies suddenly
LIVE: Protesters take to streets after indictment in Breonna Taylor case
New DHHS HQ could be another 'jewel' in west Raleigh
New Raleigh racquet sports complex will be world's largest
Food banks and pantries see continued need during COVID-19 pandemic
Durham educator surprised with 'Teacher of the Year' award
Show More
11-year-old recovering after being shot in head in Durham
LATEST: NC State to resume some in-person classes in spring
Final-stage study of first single-shot COVID-19 vaccine begins
Make your vote count by avoiding these common mistakes
COVID-19 testing volumes vary across NC counties
More TOP STORIES News