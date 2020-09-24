Small group gathers at CCB Plaza in Durham in wake of Breonna Taylor decision

A Twitter group, DurhamBurn, released a flyer shortly after the decision against fired officer Brett Hankinson. The flyer reads in part, "JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR | NO GOOD COPS - NO BAD PROTESTORS - NO MEGAPHONES"
“Justice for Breonna Taylor” march and protest in downtown Durham. Marchers moving toward Durham Police HQ. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OBTOL0jb0b— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) September 24, 2020
Hankinson was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' home during the raid on the night of March 13. The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Since the decision, supporters across the nation have taken to both the streets and social media expressing their discontent with the indictment.
Earlier this month, a protest was held in Durham in response to a case of mistaken-identity that led to officers drawing guns on three boys who were playing tag outside their home.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.