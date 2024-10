UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts installed during University Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will install and celebrate Chancellor Lee Roberts during its University Day.

Roberts was named the 13th chancellor in the school's history in August after serving in an interim role since January.

Classes were canceled from 11 a.m. until noon in honor of the ceremony.

This year's University Day also marks UNC's 231st birthday.