The City of Raleigh has designated Brier Creek as a growth center.

20-story high-rise could soon be part of Brier Creek skyline

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Brier Creek section of Raleigh could see a 20-story high-rise building in the next few years.

The City of Raleigh has designated Brier Creek as a growth center, which a city officially says generally means the population is expected to increase roughly 60%. The Raleigh City Council is signing off on a zoning change to build up into the sky.

Steven Sebergandio lives and works in Brier Creek. He doesn't love the idea that a high-rise being built in his backyard.

"(Brier Creek) has that homey, comfortable feel. It doesn't have all these tall high-rises and all these crazy, huge buildings. I think it's quite fine the way it is," he said.

Brier Creek is one of Raleigh's older shopping centers.

Some of the newer ones are mixed-use spaces that basically become mini cities. There's North Hills in midtown Raleigh, which seems to just keep expanding, and The Fenton opened not so long ago in Cary.

Some folks feel Brier Creek stands to see some new development.

"I think it's a good use of land. (It'll) bring more people out here," said Durham resident Timothy Mercer.

Raleigh Senior Planner Bynum Walter says it'll be at least two or three years before a high-rise goes up.

Because Brier Creek is located near Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Walter said any developer looking to build high in the sky would need to get the airport authority's approval and be subject to federal aviation regulation.

"That's an extra layer of regulation that development would have to go through," said Walter.

Sebergandio worries what'll happen with traffic.

"Especially in the morning hours between 8:00-10:00 and 4:00-6:30, it's already crazy as it is. You're talking about longer wait times," he said.

ABC11 reached out to company that manages the Brier Creek shopping center to speak about potential development. We are waiting back for a response.