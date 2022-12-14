Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins to spend at least 18 months in prison

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County jury on Thursday convicted former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins on multiple counts of obstruction of justice and obtaining property by false pretenses.

The jury found that Wilkins falsified in-service training and firearms records necessary to maintain law enforcement certification for himself and certain deputies.

The Court sentenced Wilkins to a minimum of 18 months in prison followed by 24 months of probation. He was immediately taken into custody.

Wilkins still faces additional criminal charges including two counts of felony obstruction of justice arising from allegations that Wilkins withheld knowledge of a credible threat to kill a former deputy and that he failed to make reasonable and professional efforts to protect the deputy. Two felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to allegations that Wilkins failed to discharge the duties of his office are also pending.

Wilkins was originally indicted on Sept. 16, 2019. A week later, Wilkins agreed to a consent order suspending his service as Sheriff pending resolution of the criminal charges.

More on the internal investigations against Wilkins can be found here.