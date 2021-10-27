New indictments filed against embattled former Granville Co. sheriff Brindell Wilkins

GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was arrested on new criminal charges, and his replacement announced he would be stepping down.
Wilkins was suspended back in September 2019 when he was accused of plotting to kill a deputy.
Now, Wilkins faces new charges of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice, related to reportedly falsifying gun safety and law enforcement training records. The indictments allege he failed to properly maintain his law enforcement certifications on different occasions dating back to 2012.
Meanwhile, the man who took over the department months after Wilkins' suspension announced he would be stepping down effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Charles Noblin cited personal reasons beyond his control as his reason for decided to step down as sheriff.
