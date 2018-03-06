'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham

The family of Charleston Goodman held a vigil Tuesday night for the abducted 27-year-old Durham man.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
The pews were packed Tuesday night inside Belle-Yeager Freewill Baptist Church for a prayer vigil at this same Durham church where Charleston Goodman sang in the choir and served on the usher board. And where everyone affectionately called him "Scoot" - short for "Scooter."

"He was, he is one of the most wonderful, loving, caring, patient and kind young men anybody would ever want to know," said Goodman's mother, Tammie, on this night when she should have been celebrating her son's 27th birthday.

It was January 28, about 6:20 pm when eyewitnesses told police several men approached Goodman in a silver minivan - a Honda Odyssey - on East Woodcroft Parkway, forced Scoot into the vehicle and drove off. His mom watched the abduction in horror.

"He didn't know those people. I didn't know them either," Tammie Goodman said. "Because he was saying, 'who are you? You got the wrong person. Why are you doing this?'"



Thirty-seven days later, with still no sign of their son, Goodman's mother and father are holding out hope for a break in the case that Durham Police Department is still actively investigating, and praying for their son's return.

"It's been rough, packing in pain just trying to pray and trust in God for that closure," said Goodman's father, Charlie.

At the vigil, Goodman's mom spoke directly to her son's abductors.

"All you have to do to make your wrong right is just bring him back, she said. Bring him back!"
