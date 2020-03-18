ST. PAULS, N.C. (WTVD) -- To help with the practice of "social distancing," a pharmacy store in the Sandhills is offering free delivery to those staying home amid the COVID-19 crisis.
On Wednesday afternoon, Brisson Drugs delivery driver Gradd Floyd loaded up his car with prescriptions. Deliveries are one of the many ways management can ensure the safety of staffers. As COVID-19 concerns grow among the public, so does interest in delivery service. Overall, the business has seen a 20 percent uptick.
"I think maybe today I have like 25 to 20 customers," said Floyd. "It's mostly elderly clients we deliver too. Some are young.
At the home base, owner Joe Williams offers cautious curbside delivery with his broom and bucket contraption. It's his way of ensuring staffers stay the recommended distance of six feet.
"What we are doing is placing the medication in the bucket. The cashier will then go out and extend the bucket to the patient's car. They'll retrieve the meds. The technician will then pull it back an spray the inside with Lysol," said Williams.
The owner told said he is determined to be apart of the solution by stopping the spread of the virus.
Those who deliver prescriptions use a simple knock and drop method. They leave once customers retrieve their medicine. Afterward, it's a squirt of hand sanitizer once drivers are back in the car.
"If it saves some lives, it's worth it. It's worth it and I mean that," said Floyd.
Pharmacy offering free delivery to customers in Cumberland, Robeson County as COVID-19 fears continue
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News