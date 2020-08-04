Burger King worker shot and killed over food wait time, police say

ORLANDO, Florida -- Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities said he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.

The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.

Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

SEE ALSO: Man shot in Deer Park Jack in the Box drive-thru, shooter steals his car
EMBED More News Videos

Police found a man who'd been shot outside a Jack in the Box, but his car was missing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaburger kingshootingfast food restaurantu.s. & worldman shotman killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Tropical Storm Isaias races out of North Carolina
1 dead after tornado touches down in Bertie Co., Cooper says
More than 360K power outages reported across NC
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
LATEST: Court to hear arguments on COVID-19 executive orders
Several injured in shooting near massive house party
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Show More
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Cumberland County prepares for incoming storm Isaias
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
More TOP STORIES News