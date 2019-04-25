Business

Company offers fake vacation photos for your social media accounts

You've heard of stay-cations, but how about fake-cations?

A business called 'Fake a Vacation' is allowing people to do just that.

The Nebraska-based company will super-impose pictures of you on backdrops of Hawaii, the Grand Canyon and other popular places.

Officials with 'Fake a Vacation' say their clients stage their jaunts partly because they want to have travel pictures on Facebook and Instagram, and others do it because they had to cancel their actual vacations at the last minute.

While it might seem silly, it is somewhat of a trend.

A study by travel website Jetcost surveyed more than 4,000 people, about 10 percent of whom admitted to putting fake travel pictures on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfacebooksocial mediaphotosinstagram
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News