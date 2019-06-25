Crabtree Valley Mall seeks permission to create 30-story mixed-use tower

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crabtree Valley Mall wants Raleigh to rezone a part of the mall so a 30-story tower can be built.With the changing landscape of retail, malls across the country are having to change in order to stay afloat.Mall officials proposed creating a mixed-use area at the former Sears site that would have retail stores, office spaces and a hotel.The proposal would cost about $290 million. It would generate more than 1,300 jobs."Our long-standing roots in Raleigh have allowed Crabtree Valley Mall to remain a leading retail destination and economic anchor in the region for over 45 years," mall leaders said in a statement. "But that doesn't mean we always will be. We have to plan for the future in order to remain strong and deliver the same far-ranging economic impact for the next 50 years."