Gilead Sciences, remdesivir maker, picks Wake County as site for new hub, 275 new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major biopharmaceutical company will invest $5 million in Wake County and create 275 new jobs.
Gilead Sciences Inc. will open a major business services and information technology hub in the Research Triangle.
"With today's announcement, Gilead confirms that North Carolina sits at the crossroads of technology and life science innovation and offers the talent, infrastructure, and business environment needed to support their success," said Governor Roy Cooper.
Gilead is based in California. The company discovers and develops medicines that can be used to save lives. One of the company's drugs, remdesevir, made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the drugs then-President Donald Trump took while hospitalized with the virus.
The center Gilead plans for the Triangle will focus on financial and human resources as well as cybersecurity services.
"We look forward to introducing Gilead to the local community," said Andrew Dickinson, Gilead's Chief Financial Officer. "We are eager to welcome many of the highly talented, highly skilled people who live in the Research Triangle region to work with us as we seek to advance new medicines for people with unmet medical needs."
