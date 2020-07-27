Carolina Comeback

Durham's Kingfisher bar transforms into pop-up burger bar amid COVID-19 shutdown

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owners of downtown Durham's Kingfisher will celebrate the craft cocktail bar's one year anniversary this week and is looking ahead to the business's new concept as a pop-up burger bar.



QueenBurger is slated to open in Kingfisher's backyard on E. Chapel Hill St. in mid-August.

Owners Sean Umstead and wife Michelle Vanderwalker are transforming the parking lot and adjacent upper deck into the pop-up burger bar, serving up two styles of smash burgers - double stacked beef patties and house-made veggie burgers with griddled onions, hoop cheese, Duke's mayo and pickles.

"Believe it or not, burgers are actually much more related to cocktails than you would think," said Umstead. "There's classic, standard recipes and everything sort of builds off that. To me, a burger is that kind of template."

Umstead said when Kingfisher was forced to close on March 15, they hoped the shutdown wouldn't last long. However, not only are bars still unable to operate in North Carolina, the couple has come to realize the dark, low-ceiling, intimate bar setting designed to draw people together, just isn't right for right now.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We wanted to do something that felt like the right thing and right place that people could come and feel safe, and feel comfortable and get the energy and hospitality that they've gotten at Kingfisher but in a way that makes sense for right now," Umstead said.

QueenBurger guests will walk up to order and enjoy their meal at socially distanced high top tables without chairs, Umstead said. Pre-bottled cocktails will also be on the menu.

As Umstead is hoping to gradually bring back his small staff that were furloughed in March, he's going to give away 15 percent of QueenBurger profits to support the Durham-based organization working to extend anti-racist education.

"Michelle and I - and hopefully this has been evident to people who have been to the bar- have always thought of what we were trying to do or aspiring to do is being a business on one hand but also something that was a good community member," Umstead said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdurhambarfoodcarolina comebackcoronavirusdurham county newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
Tips to prepare for a virtual job interview
The Origin Raleigh Hotel opens downtown despite pandemic
Streets closing to allow creation of 'parklets' in Raleigh
How Boys and Girls Clubs of Wake County is supporting online learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump tours Morrisville FUJIFILM facility
Single shot from Roxboro police killed man who had shotgun, DA says
Here's how North Carolina residents spent their stimulus money
COVID-19 LATEST: 92,302 patients presumed to be recovered in NC
Wake Research needs volunteers for trials on 2 COVID-19 vaccines
Tips to prepare for a virtual job interview
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Show More
Former UNCW professor's death ruled a suicide
Wegmans opening 2nd Triangle location on Wednesday
Got seeds in the mail? Don't plant them, dept. of agriculture says
Photo of car involved in Fayetteville mural vandalism released
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
More TOP STORIES News