NRA

FedEx responds to criticism of continued association with NRA

A Federal Express truck drive down the street Tuesday, June 21, 2005, in Wauwatosa, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
After several major companies dropped ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), FedEx has announced that it will not change its position.

FedEx tweeted a statement Monday saying:

FedEx Corporation's positions on the issues of gun policy and safety differ from those of the National Rifle Association (NRA). FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians. While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused. We therefore support restricting them to the military. Most important, FedEx believes urgent action is required at the local, state, and Federal level to protect schools and students from incidents such as the horrific tragedy in Florida on February 14th.

FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views. The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping. FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.



Many users took to Twitter saying that they plan to boycott the company because "when you ship FedEx, you support the NRA."

However, others support the company's decision and plan to keep using them as they currently do or ship exclusively.

WSOC contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessgun violencefedexNRAgunsgun lawsTennessee
NRA
Country star Eric Church unloads on the NRA
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Raleigh's newest student activists watch Trump's NRA speech, advocate for change
Weapons banned during Trump, Pence NRA appearance
Gov. Cooper wants to raise legal age of 'assault weapon' sales to 21
More NRA
BUSINESS
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
Ford rolls out 10-millionth Mustang
More Business
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News