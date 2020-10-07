Carolina Comeback

'It's huge:' Hope Mills coffee shop one of 22 Cumberland County establishments finding relief with Small Business Resiliency Grant

By
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County grant is providing some much-needed relief to small businesses in towns and cities surrounding Fayetteville.

On Monday evening, the Board of Commissioners presented 22 local businesses with Small Business Resiliency Grant checks, including Cumberland Coffee Roasters owner Juan Guadalupe.

Guadalupe, who started his coffee making business in his garage in 2011, has been running his Hope Mills shop since 2014.

In that time, Guadalupe, like many other owners, never expected to deal with a global pandemic of this scale. "No one has had a good outcome out of this pandemic," said Guadalupe.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

While foot traffic and overall sales have remained strong, Guadalupe said the price of restocking their inventory has risen, making it all the more important that he qualified for a $10,000 grant from the county.

"Our baked goods have gone up 30 percent, shipping expenses have gone up, bags, cups, things like that," Guadalupe said.

Before this local grant, Guadalupe had applied and received help from the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

The SBRG, which was established in May, aims at assisting business owners with 10 or fewer full-time employees. Guadalupe said he's been able to keep his four staff-members employed and is looking to hire an additional person soon.

"I don't know what's going to happen in the future, right? The fact that I was able to get access to some of this money is allowing me to ride this storm," Guadalupe said.

In order to qualify, you need to live a county area that is not within the City of Fayetteville limits. This includes unincorporated areas of the county, as well as the towns of Eastover, Falcon, Godwin, Hope Mills, Linden, Spring Lake, Stedman and Wade, per a county release. Those who qualify can receive up to $10,000.

The SBRG is still available and will be on the table until funding is no longer available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshope millscumberland countyncbusinesscarolina comebackcumberland county newsshoppingcoffeecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
NC farms, wineries become popular RV spots amid pandemic
As cold air moves in, NC restaurants adjust amid COVID-19 restrictions
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week boosts sales for struggling spots
UNC student launches sticker business during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Wake County Public Safety Center shooting arrested
Pres. Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Teachers upset as WCPSS board meets to discuss reopening plan
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
LATEST: Wayne County school goes virtual for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 cases
Cat. 4 Hurricane Delta takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
Cunningham's personal scandal deepens, roils NC Senate race
Show More
Dr. Jill Biden meets military families during Fayetteville rally
Officials seek for 3 NC offenders who never returned home
Johnny Nash, singer behind 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
NC farms, wineries become popular RV spots amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News