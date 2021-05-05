Business

Chicken coop manufacturer's return to NC will create hundreds of jobs

Hundreds of new jobs coming to Granville County

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A custom chicken coop manufacturer is returning to North Carolina with plans to create hundreds of new jobs.

Carolina Coops was founded in Durham in 2009. As it expanded, it opened in upstate New York. Now, another expansion will bring a new manufacturing location to Butner.

"It's good to welcome Carolina Coops back to North Carolina," Governor Roy Cooper said. "Our state's talented workforce and transportation infrastructure continue to attract manufacturers from all industries."

Carolina Coops will create 147 new jobs over the next three years in Granville County. By 2026, the company expects to have created as many as 500 new jobs.

The company will also invest $2.1 million into the Butner community to create the chicken coop production facility.

"We are excited to be coming back to North Carolina, where it all started," said Matthew DuBoise, owner of Carolina Coops. "We couldn't have done it without the support of NC and Granville County. We look forward to being a part of the local community, creating jobs and outreach such as Rotary Club, FFA, and incubating eggs in classrooms, so we can grow together."

According to the governor's office, the average annual salary for the new positions Carolina Coop will create is $46,859. Granville County's average annual salary is $42,326.
