NC insurance commissioner urges Blue Cross Blue Shield to name interim leader after CEO's DWI crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Insurance Commissioner suggested that Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC) name an interim CEO after the current president, Patrick Hugh Conway, was charged with driving while impaired and child abuse after a wreck. The BCBSNC announced in a statement on Thursday that despite the charges that Conway faces, he will remain the president and CEO of the health insurance company "due to 'his strong leadership."Mike Causey, the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner, issued a statement Friday in response to Conway's charges where he said he was surprised that the board and the executive team of BCBSNC were not "transparent" to the public following Conway's charges: