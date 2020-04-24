Business

Krispy Kreme unveils new 'spring-like' fruit glaze line of doughnuts

A new colorful line of pastel-looking Krispy Kreme doughnuts is coming out to mark the spring.

Krispy Kreme, known for its glazed doughnuts that are best when the 'Hot Now' sign is lit, are rolling out some seasonal treats.

The Winston-Salem based doughnut chain says they'll launch three fruit-flavored glazes with an Original Filled variety in the coming weeks. Each of the varieties is only available for four days as a new one will be launched each week.
  • Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available April 28-May 1)
  • Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available May 5-8)
  • Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available May 12-15)


Related topics:
businessncdoughnutsdessertskrispy kreme
