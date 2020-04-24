Krispy Kreme unveils new 'spring-like' fruit glaze line of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme, known for its glazed doughnuts that are best when the 'Hot Now' sign is lit, are rolling out some seasonal treats.
The Winston-Salem based doughnut chain says they'll launch three fruit-flavored glazes with an Original Filled variety in the coming weeks. Each of the varieties is only available for four days as a new one will be launched each week.
- Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available April 28-May 1)
- Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available May 5-8)
- Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts (available May 12-15)
