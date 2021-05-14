DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- Many restaurants and shops in downtown Durham are hoping to get a boost in business on Saturday, May 15 as a nationwide effort called Main Street Crawl comes to the Bull City.
Local businesses will offer those who have purchased a "crawl pass" a taste of their brand by offering complimentary items and experiences. Participating businesses will equally split 100% of the proceeds raised from the Main Street Crawl.
Click here for more information on participating businesses and how to by a "crawl pass."
Main Street Crawl promoting Durham businesses
