Business

Raleigh economic leaders to showcase city at trade show in Austin

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To many of us, South by Southwest is simply a music festival in Austin, Texas. But to the city of Raleigh, it means opportunity.

"SXSW is a great opportunity for us to take our story on the road. And talk to other people from around the world about why Raleigh is a great place to live, work and play," said Ashley Cagle of Wake County Economic Development.

In a few weeks, a group of people from Raleigh and Wake County will represent the region at the SXSW Trade Show to showcase the best of the region.

"Some of the things that we've decided to pull out and show why the quality of life and business here is great is family and we've got N.C. barbecue over here," said Scott Peacock of VisitRaleigh.

A massive depiction of the state will stand behind Raleigh's booth at the trade show. And some local businesses, such as Trophy Brewing, will make the trip, too.

"When I moved to Raleigh I saw a lot of promise and I think that's one thing I think that's important for us to talk about when we're visiting SXSW," said Chris Powers, Trophy Brewing co-owner.

The trade show will allow the city to showcase its strengths to about 75,000 people and hopefully bring new visitors and entrepreneurs to the City of Oaks.

These leaders in economic development will be in Austin from March 15 to 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessraleighsxsweconomysmall businesstradedevelopment
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
If you file a claim for pothole damage in NC, you likely won't get paid
NC woman escapes week-long imprisonment at SC home
'Reddish-purple' North Carolina seen as critical state in 2020 election
Emergency hockey hero David Ayres honored in Raleigh
Fort Bragg soldier accused of attack on couple in their 70s
Raleigh Ry-Con service dog supplier indicted on 42 charges
Sanders takes center stage in final debate before NC's Super Tuesday
Show More
Wake County parents frustrated amid special needs busing issues
Dunn salon thief returns stolen items, leaves apology letter
Body found during search for missing Person County man
Raleigh man could be linked to as many as 17 fast food robberies
Garner man dies after wife is accused of beating him with bat
More TOP STORIES News