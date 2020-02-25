Raleigh economic leaders to showcase city at trade show in Austin

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To many of us, South by Southwest is simply a music festival in Austin, Texas. But to the city of Raleigh, it means opportunity.
"SXSW is a great opportunity for us to take our story on the road. And talk to other people from around the world about why Raleigh is a great place to live, work and play," said Ashley Cagle of Wake County Economic Development.
In a few weeks, a group of people from Raleigh and Wake County will represent the region at the SXSW Trade Show to showcase the best of the region.
"Some of the things that we've decided to pull out and show why the quality of life and business here is great is family and we've got N.C. barbecue over here," said Scott Peacock of VisitRaleigh.
A massive depiction of the state will stand behind Raleigh's booth at the trade show. And some local businesses, such as Trophy Brewing, will make the trip, too.
"When I moved to Raleigh I saw a lot of promise and I think that's one thing I think that's important for us to talk about when we're visiting SXSW," said Chris Powers, Trophy Brewing co-owner.
The trade show will allow the city to showcase its strengths to about 75,000 people and hopefully bring new visitors and entrepreneurs to the City of Oaks.
These leaders in economic development will be in Austin from March 15 to 18.
