raleigh durham airport

Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board of Directors unanimously approves $24M lease to Wake County mining company

EMBED <>More Videos

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow Wake Stone Corporation to expand an existing rock quarry.

By
Updated an hour ago
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to allow Wake Stone Corporation to expand an existing rock quarry.





The vote may have been unanimous, but it did not please everyone. Protesters in the room showed their displeasure.

"Very disappointing to see that they can't value public property for a public use," Bill Doucett said.

The board decided the airport's financial needs were important enough to allow Wake Stone Corporation to enter a 25-year lease to build a rock quarry on the 105-acre Odd Fellows property, which is near Umstead State Park and the company's existing quarry just north of Interstate 40.

"The property is a beautiful piece of property. I think this is a terrible use for it," Tamara Dunn, who lives near the Odd Fellows property, said.

RDU Airport Authority estimated the lease to Wake Stone Corporation will bring in $24 million over 35 years. In addition, the company must provide $3.6 million for a third party to lease 151 acres of airport land to create a mountain biking recreation area.



"We're making a compromise," said Wake Stone President Sam Bratton. "These are concessions that we didn't plan on having to give in order to get this deal done."

Friday's agreement was just the first step. Wake Stone Corporation must obtain all required federal, state and environmental permits for the project to proceed, which could take up to two years.

The business venture started two years ago when RDU Airport Authority started to solicit proposals for revenue sources. That solicitation started because RDU Airport Authority said projected growth in the area is expected to outpace the airport's traditional funding sources.

"After evaluating an initial proposal from Wake Stone Corporation to lease a parcel of airport land for a quarry, the Airport Authority chose to pause and carefully consider revenue options and the community's needs," officials said in a news release. "At that time, the Airport Authority encouraged Wake Stone to seek additional input from local governments, the broader community and groups with concerns about how airport land should be used. The new mineral lease agreement is the result of that good work-ultimately offering more than initially offered.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businessraleighdurhamrduairport newsraleigh durham airport
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RALEIGH DURHAM AIRPORT
Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project
Passengers allowed back into Terminal 1 after small fire at RDU restaurant
RDU board makes no decision on land proposals
Airlines canceling thousands of flights in wake of storm
TOP STORIES
Manhunt underway for bank robbery suspect following crash on I-440
Updated 10 minutes ago
Sampson County teacher arrested for sex crimes with student
Updated 2 hours ago
Assault charge against NCSU basketball player, Eric Lockett, dismissed
Updated 2 hours ago
Jury tasked with deciding if Seaga Gillard will receive death penalty
Updated an hour ago
Person at Cumberland County school tests positive for tuberculosis
Carrboro police K-9 is all work and some play
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 115th birthday
Updated 3 hours ago
Show More
NC Central Senior Night ends with emotional locker room scene
Police searching for 3rd suspect in deadly Raleigh shooting
Young brain tumor patient wants letters from your dog
Water treatment in Wake, Durham counties may affect taste, smell
Yorkie found covered in its own waste dies; local teacher charged
Updated an hour ago
More TOP STORIES News