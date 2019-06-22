Business

Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019

By
The CEO of Tru Kids Brands, Richard Barry, is planning to bring Toys "R" Us back to the United States this year.

Tru Kids won the rights to the Toys "R" Us brand last October. They took over the former company's assets.

More than 700 Toys "R" Us stores closed last year.

Now, there are plans to open at least two stores in the United States sometime this year and more are planned for 2020.

"We have a significant interest about how to bring the brand back to the U.S., "Barry told CNN Business Insider. "We're working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to bring it to life."

Toys "R" Us stores in Europe, Asia and India have remained open.

The new owners have plans to open another 70 stores overseas by the end of the year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Village tenants still living without windows months after explosion
Revamped Raleigh shopping center could be next go-to spot
12-year-old boy dies after fall from rock wall at NC trampoline park
Here's why insurance fraud is costing you a lot of money
Police: Man charged in cab driver's death also shot up Raleigh apartment
ICE confirms plans to arrest more than 2,040 undocumented family members
Rapper Cardi B facing 2 felonies in NYC strip club melee
Show More
Heartbreaking photo shows dog at NJ owner's empty hospital bed
Wade Avenue stretch expected to be closed overnight after water main break
Raleigh family splits Cash 5 jackpot win worth over $750K
Police looking for man who targeted elderly in flat tire scheme
Not drafted but not giving up: Triangle players sign NBA free-agent deals
More TOP STORIES News