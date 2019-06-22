Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019

The CEO of Tru Kids Brands, Richard Barry, is planning to bring Toys "R" Us back to the United States this year.Tru Kids won the rights to the Toys "R" Us brand last October. They took over the former company's assets.More than 700 Toys "R" Us stores closed last year.Now, there are plans to open at least two stores in the United States sometime this year and more are planned for 2020."We have a significant interest about how to bring the brand back to the U.S., "Barry told CNN Business Insider. "We're working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to bring it to life."Toys "R" Us stores in Europe, Asia and India have remained open.The new owners have plans to open another 70 stores overseas by the end of the year.