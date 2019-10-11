Business

More than 43,000 alcoholic drinks sold during 3 UNC home football games

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Alcohol sales have been a hit at college football games in North Carolina this year.

UNC announced Friday it had sold more than 43,000 units of alcohol in the team's three home games.

This is the first season public North Carolina universities have been allowed to sell alcohol at games. State lawmakers passed a law allowing the sales just weeks before the football season started.

The universities added beer, wine and hard seltzers to their concessions.

UNC released the following sales figures for the games so far this season:

  • Miami (Sept. 7) -- $325,000 in net concessions sales: 15,180 bottles of water, 10,732 cups of soda, 12,867 units of alcohol
  • App St. (Sept. 21) -- $393,000 in net concessions sales: 20,666 bottles of water, 9,599 cups of soda, 14,651 units of alcohol
  • Clemson (Sept. 28) -- $416,000 in net concessions sales: 21,952 bottles of water, 9,915 cups of soda, 15,737 units of alcohol
