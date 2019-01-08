Wegmans hiring 475 employees for first NC store

RALEIGH (WTVD) --Wegmans announced it's hiring 475 employees for its first North Carolina store.
Wegmans Raleigh will be a 104,000 square-foot supermarket in the Midtown East Shopping Center on Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440. The new store will include The Burger Bar, a family-friendly restaurant that serves delicious burgers, fresh salads, flavorful sandwiches, kids meals, soup, sides, and beer and wine by the glass.
The company said hiring and training are now underway for full-time positions at the new Raleigh store, which is set to open this fall. There 150 total full-time positions available.
The positions range from customer service and entry-level management positions to culinary roles such as chefs and line cooks.
"Wegmans is recognized as one of the country's best places to work year after year because we offer flexible scheduling, competitive pay, industry-leading benefits, and a family-like environment with many different career opportunities all under one roof," said Store Manager Hallie Johnston. "We're committed to hiring good people who are passionate about food and ready to learn and grow with us."
Based in Rochester, New York, Wegmans is admired for incredible customer service, the best ingredient selection, restaurant-quality prepared food, and consistently low prices.
You can apply online here or call 984-960-5588 for more information.
Applications will not be accepted at the store construction site, nor will interviews be conducted there.
Wegmans plans to begin scheduling interviews at its Raleigh employment office in February. Hiring for part-time positions will begin at a later date.