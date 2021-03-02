raleigh news

Wake County votes to drop 'Cameron' from Cameron Village Regional Library; will now be called 'Village Regional Library'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Cameron Village Regional Library to "Village Regional Library."

The library is located in Cameron Village, which is named for the Cameron family and sits on land that once held enslaved people. Regency Centers, owners of the property, announced in January the area's name would be changed to "Village District."

Cameron Village removing 'Cameron' name, will now be called 'Village District'

"Wake County embraces and celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion," said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. "We want all residents to feel comfortable and respected when they visit any of our buildings."

The City of Raleigh opened the library in in 1974, In the early 1980s, Wake County took it over and moved it to a larger space in 1985. It is now Wake County Public Libraries' largest regional library.

Staff will develop a display inside to educate visitors on the change.

UNC Board votes 12-1 in favor of allowing university to change names of buildings linked to white supremacists
