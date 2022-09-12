Camp Courage offers free clinics to teach girls soccer and life skills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Parks is teaming up with the professional women's soccer team, NC Courage, Merz Aesthetics, and the Bucy Foundation to offer a series of three free clinics in September.

The clinics are called Camp Courage for girls ages 7-10 at Peach Road Park in Raleigh.

The clinics aim to teach sports as well as other life skills.

"We have partnered with the Bucy Foundation," explained Tierney Sneeringer, Director of Peach Road Park. "They have seen an exodus of girls from sports during COVID, and, so they have worked with us to put on these camps.

With our camp in June, players from the Courage came and so they were able to speak directly with professional athletes who have worked really hard at their sport and then also off the field," Sneeringer added. "And, so they can hear different life skills and sports skills from these people who are at their best."

No soccer experience is needed to attend Camp Courage. The clinics will be on Sept. 15, 22, and 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Peach Road Park in Raleigh.

Registration is required and space is limited. Click here to register.