One dead, another seriously injured in shooting, stabbing at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead after in an early Saturday morning stabbing at the Camp Lejeune base.At 4 a.m., patrol officers with Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune's Provost Marshal's office responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence. On arrival, officers found one man shot to death and a seriously injured man suffering from multiple stab wounds.Officials said the stabbing victim was transported to the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and is being treated for his injuries.Officials have not released the details behind the incident or the name of the two men at this time.The incident remains under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.