Health & Fitness

6-year-old boy returns to school 900 days after starting cancer treatment

By Haley Yamada and Eric Noll
EMBED <>More Videos

6-year-old returns to school a cancer survivor

ROCHESTER, MN -- After spending months in the hospital, it was finally Nathan Herber's first day of school.

Nathan was only 4 years old when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018. He had to leave his school in Rochester, Minnesota, to undergo aggressive treatment at the nearby Mayo Clinic.

After 900 days of treatment, online school and a tough battle that at one point had Nathan on life support, he is back where he belongs.

On March 25, more than 300 of his fellow students lined the school parking lot to surprise Nathan and wave "hello" on his last day of treatment.

WATCH: California woman, 3-time cancer survivor also beats COVID-19 after lengthy hospitalization
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm one of the lucky ones." A 79-year-old Simi Valley woman who survived cancer was welcomed home with a drive-by parade after she beat COVID-19.



Nathan, his twin brother Justin and his big brother Grant, joined "World News Tonight" on Tuesday to recall the special moment. Nathan said he was excited to see some old buddies.

"I'm gonna be happy, because I might be able to see my friends from all the (classes) that I had last time," he said.

Becky Herber, Nathan's mother, said her son's story can resonate with a lot of other students who are waiting to return to in-person classes this year.

"Our hope for everybody returning to school this year is to never give up," she said. "To know that this isn't forever. That there will be an end, and things will be normal again."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessminnesotahealthgood newssurvivor storycancer
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Friends, family again search for Morrisville man missing after crash
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Show More
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
More TOP STORIES News