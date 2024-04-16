Hurricanes and Islanders to meet in 1st round of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: 'We meet again'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes are wrapping up the regular season and they already know who their Eastern Conference first-round opponent is for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The National Hockey League (NHL) officially dropped the news Tuesday morning, confirming that the Canes will again face off against the New York Islanders. The Canes secured their spot in the playoffs on March 28 and the Islanders clinched a spot after beating Metro Division rival the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 15.

The Islanders are third in the Metro Divison with a record of 38-27-16. The Hurricanes are second in the division with a record of 52-22-7 giving them home-ice advantage for the best-of-7 series.

The Canes posted a three-word message on X to the Islanders late Monday night, 'We meet again,' with a fist bump emoji.

The division rivals have played each other four times during the 2023-24 season and each team won two games on the road.

The Hurricanes and Islanders have also played twice in the playoffs.

The 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs start on Saturday, April 20.