Vigil to be held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in Wilson to honor a 5-year-old boy whose life was cut too short.
Mourners will gather at J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex to remember Cannon Hinnant, who was tragically killed last August.
A Miracle Field honoring his life was built at that site.
Police say 25-year-old Darius Sessoms shot and killed Hinnant last August while the boy was riding his bike.
"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"
Sessoms is charged with murder. He's due back in court in December.
Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.
