Vigil to be held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil to be held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A vigil is planned for 8 p.m. in Wilson to honor a 5-year-old boy whose life was cut too short.

Mourners will gather at J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex to remember Cannon Hinnant, who was tragically killed last August.

A Miracle Field honoring his life was built at that site.

Police say 25-year-old Darius Sessoms shot and killed Hinnant last August while the boy was riding his bike.

"I just don't understand why he did it," a neighbor said at the time. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

Sessoms is charged with murder. He's due back in court in December.

Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, was also later charged with felony accessory after the fact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonmurderchild deathvigilchild killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham mask mandate takes effect at 5 p.m.
2 tropical disturbances developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Doctor shares 5-point COVID strategy for getting kids in school safely
New Cumberland County teachers get free school supplies
Fake COVID vaccination cards worry college officials
Show More
Dodgers ballgirl helps tackle fan who ran onto field
COVID-19, RSV in children put strain on hospitals
Senate heads toward final vote on infrastructure package
Some US companies explore 4-day work week
100-year-old finds joy in powerlifting competitions
More TOP STORIES News