child death

25-year-old Wilson man sought in shooting death of 5-year-old, police say

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man accused of shooting a 5-year-old who later died at a hospital in Wilson on Sunday night.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Wilson police responded to the 5100 block of Archers Road in reference to a shooting.

On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.

The 5-year-old was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.

Wilson Police have identified the alleged shooter as Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson; he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson



Anyone with information on the shooting or Sessoms' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countychild deathwilson county newschild shot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
Mom repeatedly hit car killing 3-month-old, Atlanta police say
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
Community mourns loss of 12-year-old killed in Durham shooting
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.1 magnitude earthquake felt across central NC
Emotional vigil held in Calif. for murdered Fort Bragg soldier
LATEST: 2 test positive for COVID-19 at Morrisville summer camp
Tree collapses on vehicle injuring 1 in Johnston County
New Zealand celebrates 100th day COVID-free
How earthquakes are measured
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
Show More
Georgia school in viral crowded photo has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Trump's weekly unemployment extension met with mixed reactions
Trump order allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax
What to know about Trump's COVID-related orders
NC State superfan takes first steps into arms of former Ms. Wuf
More TOP STORIES News