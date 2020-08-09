25-year-old Wilson man sought in shooting death of 5-year-old, police say

Just after 5:30 p.m., Wilson police responded to the 5100 block of Archers Road in reference to a shooting.
On arrival, officers found the 5-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS immediately began performing lifesaving efforts.
The 5-year-old was taken to Wilson Medical Center where the child later died.
Wilson Police have identified the alleged shooter as Darius N. Sessoms, 25, of Wilson; he is wanted for first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on the shooting or Sessoms' whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323.