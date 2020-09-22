21-year-old woman charged in connection with shooting death of Wilson 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant

Wilson police said Aolani Takemi Marie Pettit, 21, of Wilson was arrested Tuesday. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact. Pettit received a $250,000 secured bond.
The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
Hinnant will be remembered again this weekend in a celebration of life.
Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed Aug. 9 while playing outside his home with his sisters.
Hinnant's story immediately gained national attention, and the man accused of shooting him, Darius Sessoms, was arrested the day after the shooting. Sessoms remains locked up without bond on charges of first-degree murder.
Donations, prayers and words of support flowed in for the family since the horrific crime. There have also been several memorials and vigils in Hinnant's honor.
The upcoming celebration of life event will take place at Big Boy's Truck Stop in Kenly. All are invited to come honor Hinnant with food and fun starting Saturday afternoon from 2:30 until 7:30.