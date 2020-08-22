memorial

Cannon Hinnant benefit ride draws hundreds of bikers, community members in Kenly

By
KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A memorial for Cannon Hinnant, a 5-year-old that was shot in killed in Wilson, brought hundreds of bikers and community members in Kenly.

The ride started along 2101 E. Elm Street in Goldsboro, with the group gathering sometime around 2 p.m. at the Big Boy's Truck Stop at 595 Bagley Road. Some participants wearing shirts that read, "I can't ride | All Lives Matter"

Throughout Saturday, there has also been an ongoing softball event in the child's name. The family says every dollar will go towards justice for Cannon.

Bonnie Waddell, the mother of Cannon, plans to celebrate Cannon's life at the Wilson fairgrounds on Sept. 26.

"He was the only mama's boy I ever had and took that away from me. I wish it would have been me instead. I don't understand why my child, or why he would do this to anybody for that matter, it's a why that will never get answered," Waddell said.

On Wednesday, a candlelight vigil was held in Kenly and Goldsboro.

Darius Sessoms, 25, Cannon's alleged killer, is in jail and on no bond. He is facing a first-degree murder charge.
