Traffic Alert: northbound and southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard at Crabtree Boulevard temporarily shut down due to pedestrian traffic accident. Officers on scene diverting traffic. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) December 24, 2020

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A crash involving a pedestrian has shut down part of Capital Boulevard just inside the I-440 beltline in Raleigh on Thursday morning.Both northbound and southbound lanes are closed near Crabtree Boulevard as of 8 a.m. The extent of the pedestrian's injuries are not known at this time.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.