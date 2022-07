6 injured in serious crash in Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six people, including three children, were left injured after a serious crash in Selma Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened on Buffalo Road just north of Downtown Selma.

According to the NC highway patrol, a 16-year-old was driving a Subaru and crossed over the center line before hitting a minivan carrying a family head on.

The six people injured were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.