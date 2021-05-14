car fire

Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer

EMBED <>More Videos

Cigarette and hand sanitizer leads to car on fire

ROCKVILLE, Maryland -- A driver was burned and his car destroyed after a bizarre accident.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center in Rockville, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene.

Fire officials said the driver was smoking a cigarette and then started to use hand sanitizer.

The sanitizer ignited and set the whole car on fire.



The man was taken to the hospital with minor burns, firefighters said. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officials said "using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car."

The vehicle was a total loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionu.s. & worldcigarettescar fire
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR FIRE
Troubleshooter gets response from GM after truck catches fire on highway
Autopilot likely not engaged in deadly Tesla crash in Texas: NTSB
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Teen hero saves mother, 3 children from burning car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Colonial Pipeline says it will take 'several days' for return to normal
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
GAS FINDER: Is there gas near you? Check our map
NC State Memorial Belltower now boasts 55 real ringing bells
Troubleshooter gets response from GM after truck catches fire on highway
Durham County Manager ousted after 3-2 board vote
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
Show More
Sculptor hopes to restore Person Co. castle into event space, vineyard
How to find options for vaccinating homebound patients in your county
'It would mean everything': Raleigh athlete hopes to represent Israel in 2022 Olympics
How a 1858 mansion was converted into a boutique hotel in Raleigh
UNC chancellor gives sneak peek at 2021 Commencement
More TOP STORIES News