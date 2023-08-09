First-of-its-kind co-working space, social club with luxury cars on exhibit opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car enthusiast's and entrepreneur's dream is now open in Raleigh.

CAR SPACE held a ribbon cutting for its grand opening Wednesday. It's a first-of-its-kind concept that includes a private coworking workspace, a social club lounge, and an event space all in one.

The main attraction is an exhibit of rare and luxury cars, some cars costing several million dollars. The first collection from Los Angeles, includes a few Bugattis, Apollos, a Koenigsegg, and a McLaren.

CAR SPACE founders and staff said they hope it will be a place to bring people together of all ages.

"We feel like we're in the experience business," said David Younts, a manager of the Raleigh location. "Whether it's a 21-year-old who's getting his first business started in entrepreneurship or somebody who's seasoned veteran, who's established their business and wants to be able to host really memorable experiences here for their clients or their employees. They can do that in a space like this. They bond over cars. We also have racing simulators, golf simulators, and the bar, so drinks and the cigar lounge."

CAR SPACE's car collection is an exhibit that will rotate every few months with a wide selection of cars.