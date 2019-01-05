CAREERS

'Employees will not be left high and dry': Donnie Wahlberg responds to Raleigh Wahlburgers' troubles

EMBED </>More Videos

Frustration mounts around Raleigh Wahlburgers closing.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Music and television celebrity Donnie Wahlberg told ABC11 the employees of the now-defunct franchise of Wahlburgers in downtown Raleigh will be taken care of.

"Certainly, any employee of (Wahlburgers) is of the utmost importance to me and my family and we will get on this immediately," Wahlberg told ABC11 in a private message from his verified account. "We are being brought up to speed on the specifics - and beginning the process of resolving this."

Wahlberg, along with his brother Mark, are the celebrity backers of the burger joint with locations across the country.

The Raleigh franchise opened last May and shut down abruptly, just days after Christmas, amid allegations from workers of gross mismanagement and failed health inspections from the state.

"Nobody has reached out to me about this, directly," Wahlberg said. "This specific location, among others, is franchisee-owned so it's possible that we weren't fully informed."

Greg Pranzo, the Raleigh location franchisee, has not returned ABC11's calls or emails to respond to claims from workers that many paychecks failed to clear their banks and that final paychecks on Dec. 28 bounced as well.

Katy Nester, a former bartender, and her fiance Luke Anders, a former line cook, said with nowhere else to turn they were compelled to reach out to the celebrity family directly for help resolving the loss of wages that left them scrambling to pay their rent.



After ABC11's Joel Brown posted that plea on Twitter, with "mentions" of both Wahlberg brothers, Donnie responded late Friday night.

"Employees and customers are always our priority," he said. "(They) will not be left high and dry."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersemploymentrestaurantRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job openings at ABC11
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
New Raleigh Fire Academy ad aims to attract female applicants
ABC's Byron Pitts visits Raleigh to teach young journalists
More Careers
Top Stories
Cold water and empty promises in the last days of Raleigh Wahlburgers
Big Ed's restaurant to open new location in Garner
McDonald's worker speaks out after brawl over straw goes viral
Gov shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at bowling alley
Taco Bell worker fired after refusal to serve deaf customer goes viral
Terminally ill Fayetteville man with days to live renews vows to wife
Raleigh police make arrest in fatal stabbing outside Wake Inn
Show More
Cumberland County teacher charged with sex crimes involving student
Study finds link between depression and social media use among teens
18-wheeler runs off road, crashes into Aldi store and several cars in lot
Duke increasing security on campus after student was raped
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for year or longer
More News