77-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 after testing positive on Carnival cruise out of Texas

GALVESTON, Texas -- At least one person who sailed on a Carnival cruise out of Galveston, Texas in late July to early August died from COVID-19, the cruise line confirmed Tuesday.The cruise line is pushing back against what they call "disinformation," saying it is almost certain the woman who died did not contract COVID on the ship.The Houston Chronical reported that 77-year-old Carnival Vista passenger Marilyn Tackett of Oklahoma was put on a ventilator in Belize after experiencing respiratory complications.Tackett was evacuated to a hospital days later in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she received treatment. Ultimately, her condition worsened and she died on Aug. 14, her family said on her GoFundMe page. Earlier this month, it was reported that 26 crew members and one passenger aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19 before arriving in Belize City.All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms, and were in isolation, according to a statement from Carnival at the time. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship's crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.In a statement to ABC News, Carnival argued that Tackett "almost certainly did not contract COVID on our ship," and stressed that the crew is committed to protecting the health and safety of guests.The cruise line said it has since implemented additional health and safety measures. Vaccinated travelers will now be required to present both a proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test at check-in. Unvaccinated guests must be tested twice before boarding the ship, and again at debarkation.