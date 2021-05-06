Carole Baskin cryptocurrency: 'Tiger King' star launches $CAT coin, a digital currency

TAMPA, Fla. -- "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin is "purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip" after launching her own cryptocurrency.Baskin's new digital currency, called $CAT, allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, FL., starting at five dollars,Baskin tweeted about the new currency, and also posted a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website."I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," read the statement.It continued: "Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment," she added, "but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats."Big Cat Rescue says it will also launch non-fungible tokens in two weeks, and "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."Baskin and her sanctuary were chronicled in the "Netflix" documentary "Tiger King."